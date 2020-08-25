Why are NYC students being allowed to eat inside schools when restaurant indoor dining isn’t allowed

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Restaurant owners have been told there’s no timeline for when indoor dining will be allowed, but students headed back to school will eat their lunches in classrooms.

Some have wondered if there’s a double standard. Mayor Bill de Blasio was questioned about the differences between the situations.

“For the period of time kids are eating lunch, which is not a long period of time, yes, they’ll have their masks off, but they are distanced because the desks are distanced different than diners who are often very close together,” he said. “And they’re supervised by adults whose job it is to make sure that the distance is kept.”

According to previously released plans, students will eat in their classrooms during scheduled instructional periods. Younger students will have a lesson that is “fun, engaging and enriching,” officials said. Middle and high school students “will engage with instruction related to the content area of the class.”