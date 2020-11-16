WHO director: health workers and systems ‘being pushed to the breaking point’

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses a press conference about the update on COVID-19 at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

The World Health Organization director-general said the U.N. agency is “extremely concerned” by a surge of coronavirus cases particularly in Europe and North America, saying health workers and systems are “being pushed to the breaking point.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed hope about the “encouraging news” about COVID-19 vaccines and said he remained “cautiously optimistic” that new tools to fight the pandemic could emerge in the coming months.

Tedros spoke to reporters at a regular briefing at WHO headquarters, after returning to the premises after a two-week self-quarantine as a precaution after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. He said he never had any symptoms.

Above all, the WHO chief expressed concern about health care workers in many countries who have been struggling amid surging case counts that have filled hospital beds and led at times for hospital authorities to airlift COVID-19 patients to other health facilities.

Tedros said he did not undergo a COVID-19 test, saying it was not required under WHO protocols because he was not showing any symptoms.

