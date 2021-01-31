White NYers make up nearly half of NYC residents vaccinated against COVID: data

NEW YORK — New York City data released on Sunday detailing the race and ethnicity of those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine reveals profound disparities.

Of all New York City residents who have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, 48% were white; 11% were Black; 15% were Latino; and 15% were Asian.

To see the city’s latest vaccine data, visit on.nyc.gov/VaccineData.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday that the city is working to ensure equity in vaccine distribution, noting that 60% of city-run vaccination sites are in neighborhoods that have been hit hardest by the virus.

“We’re working with NYCHA, faith leaders and more to drive equity and fix disparities,” he added.

In an effort to reduce racial disparities, de Blasio said the city is adding more vaccine centers and will focus on neighborhoods with NYCHA complexes.

The city will also launch multi-language outreach and education campaigns to encourage people to get the vaccine.

