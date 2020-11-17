White House task force warns coronavirus spreading aggressively

Workers off-load boxes of frozen food from a truck, people wait in line, right, for a food giveaway at Harlem’s Food Bank For New York City, a community kitchen and food pantry, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON — The White House coronavirus task force warned of “aggressive” and “unrelenting” spread of the coronavirus as the nation heads into the Thanksgiving holiday.

A senior administration official said Tuesday that scientists and public health experts sounded alarm about the spread of the virus, which is on the upswing across the entire nation.

In its weekly report, the task force said there is “aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration.”

It said existing efforts to slow the spread “are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve.” The panel also said Thanksgiving travel and gatherings could “amplify transmission considerably.”

The guidance is a departure from the public comments of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who have emphasized progress in vaccine development. But experts warned that tens of thousands of Americans will die before there is widespread distribution of a vaccine.

