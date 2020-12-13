White House, other top officials to get early coronavirus vaccine access

A file photo of a person walking in front of a Pfizer logo is pictured.

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed that the newly approved vaccine from Pfizer will be made available to those who work in close quarters with the nation’s top elected officials.

Meanwhile, public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The officials said the move was meant to prevent more COVID-19 spread in the White House.

Tuesday night, Trump tweeted that White House staff “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.”

“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he tweeted. “I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

Trump was briefly hospitalized after his diagnosis in October.

PIX11 contributed to this report.

