Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rockefeller Center Ice Skating

FILE- This Nov. 12, 2017 file photo shows skaters at the Rockefeller Center skating rink in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

To stay physically active this winter while limiting the risk of coronavirus infections, experts suggest activities you do alone or with members of your household. That could include running, skiing and snowshoeing.

If you choose an activity that involves others, experts say to wear a mask, avoid sharing equipment and to try and maintain social distancing.

For one-on-one sports like squash or basketball, limit who you play with, preferably to someone in your household.

Contact sports like hockey or wrestling with people who live outside of your household raise the possibility of spreading the virus.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days