When will NYPD officers get vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK — Across the Hudson River, police officers and EMTs are being inoculated against the coronavirus — but in New York City, the bulk of NYPD officers will have to wait.

An hour after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 25,000police officers were next in line, Gov. Andrew Cuomo put the kibosh on it, saying police officers are not in the first responders category. PIX11 News obtained an email sent to police officers essentially telling them to stand down.

The Mayor, looking settle this dispute, questioned why law enforcement officers are not eligible for the vaccine.

The governor doubled down, saying police officers are not health care workers.