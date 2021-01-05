When can I get vaccinated? Find out when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NYC

NEW YORK CITY — With the COVID-19 vaccine distributed among certain groups in New York City, many may wonder when will it be their turn to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is distributed in phases to groups of people at increased exposure to the coronavirus or severe COVID-19 illness, according to the Department of Health.

Phased distribution, which is determined by the state, will take some time, especially with the city’s vaccine rollout going slower than anticipated.

Different phases may change, pending New York State decisions.

Vaccines are not expected to be widely available to all New Yorkers until mid-2021, the health department said.

Who is currently eligible?

NYC is currently in Phase 1a. Eligible groups include:

High-risk health care workers in hospitals and health centers

High-risk health care workers who have direct in-person care in outpatient, ambulatory settings and those who have direct contact with patients. This includes workers n private or hospital-affiliated medical practices, specialty medical practices, public health clinics, dental practices and diagnostic and treatment centers; phlebotomists; dialysis workers; occupational therapists; physical therapists; speech therapists; behavioral health workers; and student health workers

Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel

Urgent care providers

Health care workers administering COVID-19 vaccines

Health care workers in COVID-19 testing sites

Nursing home, long-term care facility staff and residents

Medical examiners and coroners

Funeral workers who are in direct contact with infectious material and bodily fluids

High-risk, front-line public health workers who have direct contact with patients or handle COVID-19 vaccinations

Who is eligible next?

Beginning Jan. 11:



Home care workers

Hospice workers

Staff in nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID-19 vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for LongTerm Care Program

Who may be eligible after?

Eligible likely starting mid-January:



Other health care workers

Other people at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure of severe COVID-19 illness

Phase 1b (Eligible likely starting Feb. 2021)



People 75 and older

Front-line essential workers who cannot physically distance and have frequent in-person contact with others (to be determined by NYS)

Phase 1c: (Eligible likely starting March-April 2021)



People ages 65 to 74

People with underlying health conditions (to be determined by NYS)

All other essential workers (to be determined by NYS)

Phase 2: (Eligible likely starting summer 2021)



All other people

Mayor Bill de Blasio set a goal to have at least one million people vaccinated by the end of January. However, there has been a slow rollout in vaccine distribution across the city.

The mayor said he took full responsibility for the sluggish distribution, but wanted to make sure the first few weeks went smoothly. Now, the city has ramped up its distribution process and has called on the state and federal governments to allow flexibility on who is eligible to get vaccinated.

For more information on the vaccine, including when and where to get vaccinated, click here.