What is a microcluster? Cuomo introduces new term to discuss NY COVID-19 hotspots

NEW YORK — Add another word to the pandemic dictionary: microcluster.

It’s a new term New York state is using to describe hotspots, particularly those that bring caseloads that might not register as outbreaks in other states, since New York has done a good job on the national level flattening the curve, according to experts.

In a teleconference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is now targeting microclusters based on hospital and test data, and comparing numbers statewide.

New cases are mapped, showing the greatest predominance of cases in a geographic area, the governor said. Clumps with the highest number of cases geographically become microclusters.

But it’s likely a term you’ll only hear in New York state, and there’s a reason for that: these New York state outbreaks, when compared to the rest of the state, seem like hotspots. But when using the lens of other states with higher positivity rates, it’s not a hotspot at all.

“For us, the greatest number of cases in a microcluster is relative only to us in New York,” he said. “We find a 2% cluster, to us, that’s a microcluster.”

In other states, he said, that type of positivity rate wouldn’t mean much, since their numbers are generally higher than New York state’s.

The governor even pointed out that some of the positivity rates of New York’s microclusters are still lower than some states’ overall positivity rates.

So using the term outbreak, hotspot, or even cluster might be misleading compared to national data, since New York state numbers are better.

So instead, they’re microclusters.

