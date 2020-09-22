Westchester County launches new grant program for struggling businesses, owners

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Small businesses and non-profits in Westchester County will receive some encouragement and hope as the county prepares to distribute millions of dollars in funds to help the local economy get back on its feet.

Rory Dolan’s namesake restaurant is a McLean Avenue staple that’s trying to return to normalcy with outdoor dining and indoor seating at up to 50% capacity.

Even so, the COVID-19 crisis has left a lingering financial burden for the Yonkers establishment.

“We lost all our revenue,” said Dolan.

Dolan welcomes any financial assistance, and Westchester is making it possible through the county’s FIRST grant program — Financial Investments for Recovery and a Sustainable Tomorrow.

Click here to apply

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said $10 million in federal funds are available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

It’s designed to support small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 99 employees who’ve lost at least 25% revenue as a result of the pandemic.

Businesses can qualify for up to $49,000 to cover expenses like rent, employee salaries or equipment.

“This is the kind of statement that shows we’re trying to deal with a real world issue, not just bemoaning the problems we have, but we’re trying to be creative with it,” said Latimer.

Deirdre O’Mara filled out her FIRST grant application after her once-bustling Yonkers business full of blossoming dancers transitioned into empty studios.

Dancers at Deirdre O’Mara School of Irish Dance spent 16 weeks with virtual lessons and performances.

“The children have just lost so much,” said O’Mara.

O’Mara said the extra help will boost both her business and livelihood.

“It will help me with that 3:00 a.m. slot that I’m awake at night — just been a lot of worry,” said O’Mara.

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development has already received hundreds of applicants.

Businesses have until Sept. 30 to apply.

County leaders say they should have their selections by mid-October.