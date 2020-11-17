Westchester County executive explains COVID-19 cases on the rise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y.— COVID-19 cases across Westchester County continue to climb, and several cities are acting fast to contain the spread and make sure the region doesn’t become the epicenter of another outbreak.

County Executive George Latimer provided a bigger picture about what’s unfolding in Westchester towns.

Latimer said most of the cases are occurring in areas with the greatest population, including Port Chester and Mount Vernon. In an attempt to bring numbers down, the county executive said getting more PPE and masks into communities and communicating in languages used to inform residents is important.

He also discussed schools in the county and clarified individual decisions are made until the governor decides to designate yellow, orange and red COVID-19 cluster zones.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Latimer said the county is ready with hospital capacity, adding that even if the number of hospitalizations jumped, capacity would likely not be reached.