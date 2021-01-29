Wedding receptions in New York to resume at limited capacity beginning March 15, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — Wedding receptions in New York can resume at limited capacity in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Beginning March 15, receptions can resume at 50% venue capacity or a maximum of 150 people.

“In New York, we want to use testing as the key to reopening events,” Gov. Cuomo said.

As wedding receptions return in the state, testing of all patrons attending the event will be required.

Events must also be approved by the local health department.

Cuomo said the decision to allow larger wedding receptions was born out of the success of the state pilot program that allowed Bills fans to attend a playoff game with mandatory testing and contact tracing.

About 7,000 people were tested before the game and there were “virtually no cases of spread from that game,” the governor said.

Many couples were forced to cancel or postpone their weddings and receptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.