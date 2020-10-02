‘Wear a mask’: Cuomo urges safety following Trump’s COVID diagnosis

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wished President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a “full and speedy recovery” Friday after the president announced the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Cuomo wrote in a statement.

The governor added that the news is a reminder that “this virus is vicious and spreads easily.”

He also doubled down on the message he’s been saying since the pandemic began nearly seven months ago.

“Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other,” his statement concluded.

Trump announced on Twitter overnight Friday that he and Melania had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House officials said Friday the president was experiencing “mild, “cold-like” symptoms.

Trump’s last public event was a fundraiser event Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy Friday advised anyone who attended that event to get tested and self-quarantine.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday, staffers said.