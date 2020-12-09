‘We will have to act’: COVID worst-case scenario in NJ would ‘threaten’ hospitals, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy laid out a grim pandemic scenario on Wednesday in which the number of cases come January could threaten the state’s health care system, and reminded residents of the Garden State that the future is still in their hands.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket amid heightened social activity related to the holiday season, the governor detailed projections for both worst- and moderate-case scenarios for the number of infections, hospitalizations and more.

Assuming there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings, the state could see a peak of more than 12,500 new cases daily by Jan. 14, according to the Health Department’s modeling. By Jan. 13, over 8,700 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19 — higher than the state’s peak in April — more than 1,600 patients could be in intensive care units and nearly patients could be on ventilators, the DOH projects.

“If the numbers threaten our health care system, like in these models, we will have to act,” Murphy warned.

And the help the tri-state are received this spring likely isn’t on the way.

“There are no easily accessed reinforcements. Unlike the first surge, every state in the nation is experiencing the burden of this disease,” New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

When asked if he would issue another statewide shutdown, Murphy said all options remain on the table.

“We cannot allow our health care system to get overrun,” the governor added.

MODERATE CASE MODEL: We all do a little more to continue with our masking, social distancing, & avoiding gatherings.



This path would keep our hospital metrics within the safety zone.



The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn’t overwhelm our health care system capacity. pic.twitter.com/KgBZWa57kh — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 9, 2020

Conversely, another DOH model that took into account increased masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings would reduce the projected daily case numbers by several thousand.

Under the moderate model, the peak number of daily new cases could be more than 9,100 on Jan. 13. Over 6,300 people could be hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 1,200 in ICUs and 780 on ventilators by Jan. 14, the DOH projects

“This path would keep our hospital metrics within the safety zone,” Murphy said. “The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn’t overwhelm our health care system capacity.”

On Wednesday, the state reported 4,665 new coronavirus cases and 91 lab-confirmed fatalities.

“While the numbers of new cases are what provides the shock values for the headlines, and they should, it is the numbers in our hospitals which are of the greatest concern,” Murphy said.

If people do not listen to advice, and they socialize, celebrate, and spread the coronaviurs during the holidays, Murphy said COVID-19 numbers may become worse than the spring surge.

“This is no time for any of us to get lax,” he said. “If we can overperform as we did in the spring, and truly recommit to doing the right things, we can push these numbers down even further.”