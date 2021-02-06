Wait times, but mostly satisfaction, at Yankee Stadium vaccine site

THE BRONX — It’s a rare sight to see Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx open for business in February, but that’s what’s happening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week for COVID-19 vaccinations.

About 1,000 were vaccinated on opening day Friday. New York City is hoping to vaccinate 15,000 Bronx residents in the first week of operation. More than 13,000 have made appointments.

“There was a wait, but it was fine,” Bronx resident Maria Sanchez said.

For this 70-year-old Bronx resident and her son Fernando, the newly opened sitefor borough residents 65 and older and essential workerswas perfect for a Saturday car trip from Throggs Neck.

In under 90 minutes, Sanchez got her first COVID-19 vaccination and an appointment for the second dose.

“This was great,” Fernando said.

Hundreds gathered on this sunny Saturday. Two lines formed, a longer one for people registering to get the vaccine in a few days and a shorter line for those who already had an appointment for Saturday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than 111,316 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours. New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 91% of the total first doses received from the federal government, according to the governor.

Wilfredo Torres, 73, was worrying about the predicted snow for Sunday, when he has an appointment at Yankee Stadium, so this Bronx resident was back on the registration line for a different day.

“I have polio and this wheelchair doesn’t do well in the snow,” Torres said.

The Yankee Stadium vaccination site is expected to be open Sunday, however.