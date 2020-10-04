VP Mike Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 again

Preparation for the coronavirus spreading around the world is speeding up. Federal health officials want to get virus testing up and running in every state.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative again for the coronavirus on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Pence spokesperson confirmed Sunday’s negative tests.

Despite the president’s hospitalization, Pence is expected to resume regular campaigning this week with no changes to protocols meant to keep him from getting infected.

Pence is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.