Virus survivor: Double lung transplant ‘a walking miracle’

In this photo provided by Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital, Arthur Sanchez, left, speaks with Dr. Ashwini Arjuna during a follow-up appointment, post-transplant, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Seven months after he was first hospitalized in his hometown of Las Cruces, New Mexico, with COVID-19, the 52-year-old utility worker has a brand new set of lungs. (Courtesy of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital via AP)

PHOENIX — Seven months after he was first hospitalized with COVID-19, a utility worker from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has a brand new set of lungs.

Doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, where the transplant took place, are expected to release 52-year-old Arthur Sanchez on Saturday. He is the first of two double lung transplants the hospital has performed on coronavirus patients since the pandemic began.

There have been reports of a handful of coronavirus patients nationwide who have received a lung transplant.

Sanchez has called himself “a walking miracle.”

Doctors say he spent almost five months in various hospitals during his battle with the virus.

