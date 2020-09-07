Virtual celebrations take place for West Indian Day Parade

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The West Indian Day Parade kicked things off as it usually does on Labor day.

While the sights and sounds were on par with how it typically looks each year, the Caribbean celebration felt a whole lot different as organizers went with a virtual route.

Tens of thousands across the world tuned in to take part in the annual tradition.

Considered one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture, it was among the latest festivities to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our ancestors are here with us today. They are part of that. The costuming is still here. The revelry is still here, but we have to do it in a responsible manner and that’s all we ask,” said West Indian American Day Carnival Association organizer Ria Smith.

The 12-hour show was live streamed from an East Flatbush studio.

PIX11 got a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which included a rotation of local and international DJs, viewers tuning in via Zoom to partake in festivities as well as pretaped shoutouts from several officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

More than 35,000 viewers from around the world tuned in by midday.

Even with festivities going virtual, the NYPD was still a large presence along the parade route, on the lookout for any large gatherings where safety guidelines were not practiced.

