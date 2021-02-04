Video shows unmasked customers, workers in grocery store, owner calls virus ‘hogwash’

A mask is seen on the ground at a nursing home (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A recent viral video from Oakes Farms Seed to Table, a local grocery store in Naples, Florida, showed both maskless customers and employees, chatting and laughing, without any social distancing.

Alfie Oakes, the store’s owner, told NBC’s “Today” show he knows masks do not work, and he does not believe the coronavirus has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.

“That’s total hogwash,” Oakes said, adding: “Why don’t we shut the world down because of the heart attacks? Why don’t we lock down cities because of heart attacks?”

He did not return a call from the AP on Thursday.

Public health experts are watching Florida closely this week, because the Super Bowl will be played in Tampa. City leaders and the NFL are trying to ensure social distancing by capping attendance at a third of the stadium’s capacity — 22,000 people. Still, there will be parties, events at bars and clubs, and other activities that draw people together.

In Florida, 83 percent of deaths attributed to the virus have been in people 65 and older.

