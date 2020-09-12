Video: Crowd parties in Washington Square Park again despite COVID-19 risk

A crowd was seen gathering in Washington Square Park early Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, despite the risk of spreading COVID-19.

MANHATTAN — More late-night revelers were caught on video partying in Washington Square Park early Saturday morning despite the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Video posted on Twitter around 1:40 a.m. shows dozens of people not social distancing and many not wearing masks.

Round 2 of Washington Square Park raves

A similar party last weekend sparked an investigation by administrators of nearby New York University, which recently reopened for the fall semester.

NYU Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Mark Wais sent a message to students last Sunday about the incident.

“We are investigating the circumstances from last night and any students who have violated our expectations will be subject to disciplinary action,” Wais wrote. “Please wear a mask and physically distance whenever you are in public places, including Washington Square Park, and leave the area if conditions become unsafe.”

Wais issued another letter to students on Friday, encouraging them to enjoy all that the city has to offer this weekend but to avoid large parties.

“In this day and age of COVID, we trust that you’ll continue to act in a safe manner and be thoughtful and responsible in your decision making: please wear a mask, physically distance, and keep to small groups of friends, on and off campus,” he wrote.

At least one person who reportedly identified themselves as an NYU student and another as an NYU graduate were in the park early Saturday morning.

A request for comment from the university Saturday morning was not immediately returned.

All NYU students attending in-person classes this semester are required to participate in a coronavirus testing program, according to Dr. Carlo Ciotoli, who runs the university’s COVID-19 Prevention & Response Team.

“All NYU students not in NYU housing are required to get tested for COVID-19 every other week, with the first cohort beginning next week,” Ciotoli wrote in a letter to students on Friday. “You must participate regardless of when you had your last test (students in NYU housing are being tested weekly and have received separate instructions).”

A request for comment from the NYPD about its response to Washington Square Park Saturday morning was not immediately returned.