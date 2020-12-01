‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Dr. Shane Wilson talks with a patient while performing rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in Memphis, Mo. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Nearly 37,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. in November, the most since the dark early days of the pandemic.

It’s engulfing families in grief, filling obituary pages of small-town newspapers and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

States have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point.

Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues and funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear that the situation will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

