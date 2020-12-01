‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak US Surge

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Dr. Shane Wilson talks with a patient while performing rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in Memphis, Mo. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Nearly 37,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. in November, the most since the dark early days of the pandemic.

It’s engulfing families in grief, filling obituary pages of small-town newspapers and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

States have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point.

Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues and funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear that the situation will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

