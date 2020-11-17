Vermont added to NJ quarantine list that now stands at 46 states and territories

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey has added Vermont to its list of states and territories on the state’s quarantine advisory list.

The list, which now stands at 46 states and territories, advise people traveling from listed places to quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact within the identified state or territory. It applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, the list includes the following states or territories: Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Colorado; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Hampshire; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Oregon; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Vermont; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; Washington; and Wyoming.

“As we face the second wave of this virus, we need to recommit ourselves to the mindset of personal responsibility that helped us flatten the curve earlier this year,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “We are asking anyone arriving from these 46 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

New Jersey notes that the amount of transport between the Garden State and states like Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware makes a quarantine period unreasonable, but “highly discourages” travel to and from those states.

The state advises those returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

New Jersey announced another 4,060 new positive cases Tuesday, leaving the state’s total at 285,519 cases since March There were 38 new lab-confirmed deaths, making the state’s total 14,817 total deaths since March.