Vaccines in hand, Cuomo urges push at NY nursing homes

Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, rest on a lab table at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials expect to receive 930,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The governor said he’s asking health care workers to take advantage of the supply by working through the holidays to speedily vaccinate all nursing home residents and staffers.

He said about 50,000 people have received doses so far.

New York is among the vast majority of states that have seen falling or flattening COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week.