Vaccine megasites open in Brooklyn and Queens to reach underserved communities

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two coronavirus vaccination megasites opened in New York City on Wednesday.

They sites set up by New York state, in coordination with the federal government, to make vaccines more accessible for people from communities with a higher risk for COVID-19, and with lower rates of vaccination.

Statistically, communities of color and lower income residents most-strongly meet those criteria.

The sites, at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and York College, in Jamaica, Queens, each had two different places for people to go: an entrance for people who’d made appointments beforehand, and a line for people who hadn’t. Those who hadn’t were able to come in person to try and schedule an appointment for later.

That’s what Alexander Durand, a Jamaica resident, did at the York College site.

“That’s great, that’s great,” he said, about being able to set up an appointment. “I like that. The people in the neighborhood are very appreciative of that.”

He lives within the area which the York College megasite is designated to serve.

People in zip codes 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692 and 11693 will be served exclusively at the York College location through Friday.

The Medgar Evers College location serves people in the 11206, 11221, 11216, 11238, 11225, 11213, 11233, 11207, 11208, 11236, 11212, 11203, 11226, 11210 zip codes through Friday.

Both sites are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Beginning on Saturday, they’ll be open for appointments for people throughout each borough where the colleges are located. So all Brooklyn residents will be able to make appointments for the Medgar Evers College site beginning on Saturday, and all Queens residents will be able to get vaccinated at York College starting Saturday, as well.

For now, people in nearby neighborhoods mostly expressed gratitude.

Shirley and Harold Cooke had canceled vaccination appointments much farther away when they found that the Medgar Evers site was opening within walking distance of their Crown Heights home.

“Originally, we were going to the Javits Center,” said Harold Cooke, “but this is much more convenient.”

There was another theme among people who’d shown up on Wednesday: one of skepticism.

Fred Reeder, a Southeast Queens resident explained why.

“Because it was also the first day,” he said, it was “speculative.” When asked how things ended up, he described his experience at the York College site as “very smooth.”

Bev Nash said that her level of initial skepticism was very high.

“I expected to come here and wait for 45 minutes,” she said about the Medgar Evers College site. Instead, she said, “These guys are doing a great job, I have to tell you,” she said.

She also said that she’d made her appointment by phone the same day.

The Brooklyn and Queens sites are part of a larger statewide effort that includes the opening of a megasite in Yonkers at the Quincy Place Armory. It started taking appointments on Wednesday for when it opens for vaccinations a week later, on March 3.