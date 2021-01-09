More NYC vaccine hubs to open Sunday

MELROSE, the Bronx — Get ready to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated. If you are eligible, we want you to get vaccinated. We want as many people as possible to get the vaccines,” Melanie Hartzog, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, told PIX11 News.

New York City health officials today announced the opening of three vaccine hubs Sunday at 9 a.m. for healthcare workers and nursing home staff in neighborhoods that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 for the last 10 months.

The three new vaccine hubs are at the South Bronx educational campus at 701 Saint Anne’s Ave. the Bushwick educational campus at 400 Irving Ave, Bushwick and the Hillcrest High School on Highland Avenue in Jamaica Queens

“It will be several months before we are at herd immunity,” Dr. Dave Chokshi, NYC Health Commissioner, told PIX11 News. “And we still need to take precautions.”

City health officials led the news media on a tour of the South Bronx campus where they hope to vaccinate at least 2000 healthcare and nursing home workers a day with the Moderna vaccine.

State Sen. Luis Sepulveda blasted Albany for what’s been called a troubled and exceedingly slow New York State vaccine rollout.

“You have to go to the top, the governor, for the blames and the successes,” Sepulveda told PIX11 News. “They were not prepared,” he added.

Starting next week people in the 1B category age 75 and older, front line essential workers, like teachers and school staff Transit and Public Safety workers and first responders including police will be eligible for vaccines.

And an additional 12 vaccine hubs will be opening this coming week.

At the news conference many talked about what they called vaccine hesitancy in communities of color.

“I don’t convince anyone to get the vaccine. I am not a doctor,” Chantel Jackson, an assemblymember, told PIX11 News. “I give them the factual information and let let them decide. I think that’s extremely important.”

The Hubs are staffed by Health Department staff and trained volunteers through the Medical Reserve Corps.

New Yorkers can visit the Health Department’s vaccine locations page to find more locations currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Before an appointment, New Yorkers will need to complete the state’s COVID-19 vaccine form in order to get vaccinated. NYS requires the provider administering the vaccine to check completion of the form.

Additionally, eligible New Yorkers will need to bring proof of employment, such as an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a recent pay stub.