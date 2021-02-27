Vaccine appointments becoming more available in NYC

QUEENS — Many people were pleasantly surprised to find vaccine appointments available at York College in Queens Saturday.

“All we did was look at the site today and saw everything was available and it was here, so I didn’t have to wait until the end of March.” Said an elated Jeanine Cognard.

Under the masks there were plenty of smiles Saturday.

“I feel more protected, you don’t feel scared no more,” said city sanitation employee Frank Raghoonanan.

It was like a military operation, organized and efficient. Even people who didn’t have appointments were helped with scheduling one for another day.

In Harlem, a new pop up vaccination site was set up at First Corinthian Baptist Church.

And the community responded.

“Appointments were snapped up because people want to get the vaccine. And there is more trust starting to build, but there is nothing like trust that comes from community leaders and community institutions that people trust and in their hearts believe in,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As more vaccines become available people are lining up to get protected and the numbers are trending in the right direction as hospitalizations and infection rates continue to drop.

But for some people, nothing feels better than a shot of hope.

“We feel a really heavy sense of relief honestly we were cooped up in our house, my mom is an essential worker, I’m an in-person student, everything was really hectic, so now we feel really good,” said Tasmi Imlak.

