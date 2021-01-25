Vaccination megasites at Citi Field, Yankee Stadium, Empire Outlets postponed: mayor

NEW YORK CITY — New York City officials postponed the opening of three COVID-19 vaccination megasites on Monday amid a vaccine shortage that is slowing the pace of distribution.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said massive vaccination centers planned for Citi Field in Queens, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and Empire Outlets in Staten Island are on hold until the city obtains enough vaccine supply to sustain operations.

The Citi Field site, home of the New York Mets, was expected to open on Monday. Empire Outlets was scheduled to open last week but the city delayed the launch, SILive reported. Yankee Stadium was on deck to become a vaccination site but did not have an opening date.

New York City has 19,032 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine left, de Blasio said Monday. The city only expects to receive 107,825 additional doses this week.

De Blasio said the city is on track to administer all needed second doses to complete vaccinations, but many first-dose appointments will continue to be rescheduled.

More than 628,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York City since December, according to the mayor.

The city has the capacity to administer as many as 500,000 vaccines per week, de Blasio said, but the small supply from the federal government is hindering operations.

