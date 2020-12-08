‘V-Day’: UK starts rolling out first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

LONDON — British health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

The first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given Tuesday to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” she said, according to a statement released by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

According to CNN, the first shot was administered by nurse May Parsons.

“The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Parsons said, according to CNN.

CNN and ABC News both report that the second person to receive the vaccine was an 81-year-old man named William Shakespeare, who hails from the same county where the famous playwright was born.

England was the first Western country to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use. The U.S. and the European Union are expected to grant their approval to the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots, which need to be taken 28 days apart, which means Keenan, Shakespeare, and all others injected on Tuesday will need to return for another shot next month to reach full inoculation.

The U.S. is also expected to approve a vaccine candidate made by Moderna in the coming days as well. U.S. health officials have said they hope to distribute initial doses of the vaccine to 20 million people across the country by the month’s end.

Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages.

Most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.

Scripps National’s Alex Hider contributed to this report.