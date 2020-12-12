US prepares for first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after FDA approval

WASHINGTON — The United States has given the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, held a news conference Saturday to discuss the agency’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine distribution for health care workers and nursing home residents is expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of winter.

New York is expected to receive 170,000 doses in Pfizer’s first vaccine shipment. New Jersey is expected to get 76,000 doses.

It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

