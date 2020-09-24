Another 870,000 unemployment claims as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Department of Labor
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000.

The historically high figure shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.

The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

