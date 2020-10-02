US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

With September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic.

The roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.