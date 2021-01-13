US coronavirus deaths hit another daily high at more than 4,300

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have hit another one-day high at more than 4,300.

The nation’s overall death toll from coronavirus has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. It is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, about 407,000.

The U.S. recorded 4,327 deaths on Tuesday, with Arizona and California among the hardest-hit states.

Deaths have been rising sharply in the past 2 1/2 months, and the country is in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as the vaccine is rolled out. New cases are running at nearly a quarter-million per day on average. More than 9.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine.

