Urinals could spread ‘plumes’ of COVID-19 particles

A study shows flushing urinals may release inhalable coronavirus particles into the air.

The study was published in the Physics of Fluid Monday.

Researchers said flushing urinals can shoot “plumes” of particles faster and father than those from flushing a toilet.

The study found that virus particles could reach a height of more than two feet off the ground just five seconds after flushing, potentially contaminating surfaces.

Researchers go on to say wearing masks in public restrooms should be mandatory during the pandemic.