Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New York.

Cuomo said on Saturday that the state also saw another uptick in its seven-day average for positive test results.

The Democratic governor cautioned that New York is “entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread” and urged people to take precautions to counter the threat.

New York reported 6,063 positive tests Friday, with a statewide positivity rate of 3.98%; an average positivity rate in microcluster zones of 5.65% and a statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones at 3.45%. There are currently 3,287 total hospitalizations. Another 42 deaths were reported Saturday.

A reported 1,589 of those cases were in New York City. The infection rate seven-day average in the five boroughs is 3.64%.

In New Jersey, 3,924 new positive cases were reported for a state total of 330,275. Another 24 new confirmed deaths Saturday for a state total of 15,136.