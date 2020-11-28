Uptick in coronavirus numbers continues in NY, NJ

Coronavirus

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cuomo Murphy

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New York.

Cuomo said on Saturday that the state also saw another uptick in its seven-day average for positive test results.

The Democratic governor cautioned that New York is “entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread” and urged people to take precautions to counter the threat.

New York reported 6,063 positive tests Friday, with a statewide positivity rate of 3.98%; an average positivity rate in microcluster zones of 5.65% and a statewide positivity rate without microcluster zones at 3.45%. There are currently 3,287 total hospitalizations. Another 42 deaths were reported Saturday.

A reported 1,589 of those cases were in New York City. The infection rate seven-day average in the five boroughs is 3.64%.

In New Jersey, 3,924 new positive cases were reported for a state total of 330,275. Another 24 new confirmed deaths Saturday for a state total of 15,136.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ