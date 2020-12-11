UPS healthcare president: Agency is prepared to safely, efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK — A major step in the U.S. fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the head of Health and Human Services said the FDA has informed Pfizer that it will authorize emergency use of its vaccine.

This comes after an FDA advisory board heard testimony about the effectiveness of the vaccine and plans to get it out to U.S. residents.

Wes Wheeler, the president of UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences — a unit dedicated to supply-chain management explains distribution logistics — said once the vaccine gets approved, the first step is to have the command center in Kentucky to be fully staffed.

Then trailers would show up at Pfizer’s Michigan facility and will roll from there to Louisville before shipping vaccines nationwide.

Wheeler said all shipments will be tracked and temperatures will be monitored constantly.

When it comes to keeping vaccines cool, UPS is making about 24,000 pounds of dry ice. Will it stay cool? Wheeler said the box should “last for 10 days” with the dry ice and packaging, but added dry ice will also be delivered the following day to facilities in the chance replenishment needs to be made.

Security-wise, Wheeler said there will be escorts that go along with transporting vaccines. Pilots and the FAA will also be aware if they are handling the vaccine.

Will delivery of the vaccine take precedent of the holiday packages? Wheeler said they’re well into their peak season because of the holidays, but priority will go to vaccine deliveries.

Trial runs on vaccine distribution and delivery have served 99% effective.