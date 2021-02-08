UPS Healthcare gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

NEW YORK — As national attention of the COVID-19 vaccine has turned from development to distribution, UPS Healthcare has ramped up their distribution role as part of Operation Warp Speed.

President of UPS Healthcare Wes Wheeler told PIX11 News that as of Saturday, the company has delivered about 30.7 million vaccines across the United States and over 40 million vaccines to other countries.

Wheeler said they deliver about 2 million doses a day and expect that to increase by the time a third vaccine becomes available to the public.