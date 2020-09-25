Unmasked man heckles health officials at COVID-19 press conference, calling public hospitals chief ‘filthy animal’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — An unmasked man ambushed a COVID-19 press conference in Brooklyn Friday — where positive cases have spiked — and heckled medical officials trying to disseminate important public health information.

NYC Health + Hospitals head Dr. Mitchell Katz, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi and Test & Trace Corps chief Dr. Ted Long were speaking in South Brooklyn, one of a few areas in the city where officials have seen a spike in positive coronavirus tests in recent days.

READ MORE: Non-essential businesses, private schools could be ordered to close amid virus uptick some of NYC

As the news conference began, a man who identified himself as a member of the local community began shouting at Katz, calling him a liar.

The man, who rarely wore a mask that was in his hand, and appeared not to observe social distancing, called Katz a “filthy animal” and “garbage.”

Though it was disruptive, the news conference eventually continued — but so did the shouting.

READ MORE: Coronavirus uptick in six NYC neighborhoods account for 20% of cases citywide, mayor says

The man, who cited no evidence yet called his own claims fact, said testing data was inaccurate and health officials are lying to the public. He told both the public servants and the media to get out of the park where the news conference was being held. It was also acknowledge that people in attendance could see spit fly from the man’s mouth, a key way COVID-19 has been proven to spread.

“We’re here because we care about health,” Katz said. “We don’t want people to lose members of their community.”

Long, who spoke last, was calm and collected in trying to answer the man’s questions and educate him on the goals of public health officials. Another man, though, joined in on the heckling, leading officials to call of the rest of the news conference.

As of Friday, more than 203,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with more than 7 million confirmed cases.

MORE: John Hopkins University tracks latest COVID-19 data