United Airlines talks COVID-19 vaccine transport: ‘If we needed to fly vaccines tomorrow, we could’

NEW YORK — Hospitals across the country are on standby for the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the FDA gives the green light.

Cargo planes are stationed in key locations across the states, ready for transport.

United Airlines has had those planes in position for two weeks.

Managing Director of Cargo for United Airlines Chris Busch explained how the cargo planes were set up and prepared to handle vaccines once they’re approved.

Once vaccines are approved, Busch said “if we needed to fly vaccines tomorrow, we could.”

He also noted there will be additional security surrounding the vaccines and planes.

Busch also said the company is prepared to do this for an unlimited amount of time.

