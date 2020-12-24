United Airlines customers traveling from UK to Newark must test negative for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020, file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — United Airlines customers traveling to parts of the United States, including New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport, will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding a flight from the United Kingdom.

Beginning Dec. 28, United customers traveling from London Heathrow to Newark, Chicago, Washington Dulles and San Francisco must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no later than 72 hours prior to departure, according to the airline.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority. United has been a leader in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when traveling including mask mandates and requiring customers to complete a “Ready-to-Fly” checklist before the flight acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days and do not have COVID-related symptoms,” the airline said in a statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the new testing requirement is another precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“While New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential travel at this time, if unavoidable, international travelers should adhere to CDC guidance for pre- and post-flight testing and the recommended self-quarantine period,” he said in a statement.

The testing requirement impacts customers over the age of five whose travels originated from the United Kingdom.

Those who had a connected flight in London Heathrow onto a United flight from another country are exempt from this order.

Same-day, pre-flight rapid tests are also available for ticketed passengers at the Collinson testing center in London Heathrow’s Terminal 2.