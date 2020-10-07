UNICEF launches virtual trick-or-treating experience for kids

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — COVID-19 has turned 2020 into a real nightmare, especially as we prepare for Halloween.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against traditional trick-or-treating this year, and one organization isn’t skipping a beat.

“Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF” has been around for 70 years, and the coronavirus isn’t going to stop them this year.

UNICEF’s Shelley Diamond explained their special experience for virtual trick-or-treating and how people can get involved.

Beginning Oct. 1, teachers and parents are encouraged to register and create a profile. They will then receive a Virtual Collection Box with a customized link and QR code.

Children will earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that add up to real-life donations. As coins are collected, children will be able to say where they would like their earnings to go, empowering them and connecting their efforts to positive impact for children around the world.

To register for the event, click here.