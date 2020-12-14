Understanding how Pfizer’s new COVID vaccine works

QUEENS — There was so much hype about the arrival of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine early Monday that a convoy of New York State Police vehicles delivered the first doses to Long Island Jewish Hospital in Queens.

LIJ is run by Michael Dowling and the Northwell Health system. Dowling is a prominent member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state task force on COVID-19.

Dr. Yves Duroseau is chair of the Emergency Department at Lenox Hill Hospital, another facility under the Northwell Health umbrella.

“This was the first step towards hope,” Duroseau said, after he was the second health care worker to receive the shot.

Duroseau believes in the science of the vaccine, and as a person of color, he feels a responsibility to reassure people in his community — and all others — of the vaccine’s safety.

The doctor said he saw the virus take a toll on his own family; he had an uncle die of COVID-19.

“This is what’s going to save us,” he continued. “We cannot have 3,000 people a day continue to die.”

On Monday, trucks around the country delivered vaccine to 150 distribution centers, the doses carried in special containers cooled to minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Pfizer vaccine is a messenger RNA-type of treatment, meaning its proteins disable the SARS CoV2 “spike” proteins that attach themselves to the body’s healthy cells and try to reproduce deadly coronavirus.

“The vaccine is going to attach itself to the spike,” Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn told us in early November, when the results of Pfizer’s successful trial were announced.

They “prevent that messenger RNA to not continue transcribing and giving instructions to the cell to make more coronavirus.”

Scientists around the world have even joined forces with the United Nations on social media sensation TikTok to educate the public about these new vaccines with a program called #teamhalo.

Research scientist Paul McKay observed, “Vaccines have been, you know, the single greatest health benefit since clean water.”

And he added, they’ve “saved more people’s lives than any other medical intervention.”

Yet millions of people remain suspicious of how quickly the vaccine was developed in less than a year’s time.

Trump said his Operation Warp Speed program made it possible for research and distribution to happen so fast.