UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop coronavirus

In this photo released by WHO, World Health Organisation on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, looks on, during a special session on the COVID-19 respnse. The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its "best estimates" indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

LONDON — The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Monday that health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination.

Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from measles, for example, about 95% of the population must be vaccinated.

He said that too little was known about immunity to COVID-19 to know if herd immunity would work after people were naturally infected by the virus.

