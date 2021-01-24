U.S. surpasses 25 million coronavirus cases

Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma on April 14, 2020.

NEW YORK — The United States surpassed 25 million cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering tallied 25,003,695 cases nationwide since the pandemic began last year. More than 417,500 Americans have died.

The United States far outpaces every other country in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

In New York, 12,720 new cases were reported on Sunday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That’s out of 249,955 reported tests, for a statewide positivity rate of 5.09%.

The grim milestone comes as state leaders continue to struggle with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines amid a shortage of supply from the federal government.

President Joe Biden’s nominee to be health secretary expressed frustration on Sunday about long lines for vaccinations and canceled appointments as local health authorities run out of doses.

“That’s not America,” Xavier Becerra told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “That’s not the way we treat those we consider vulnerable in need of the vaccine the most. That’s not America at its best.”

Biden has pledged to distribute 100 million vaccines in 100 days. Becerra said he can’t offer a timeline for when all Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get one.

“Once we’re in, in the house, taking care of business, we’ll be able to give more precision,” Becerra said. “But you got to give us a chance to figure out what’s going on in the cockpit, that’s causing this plane to nosedive so severely.”