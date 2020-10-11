Twitter flags Trump tweet claiming he is ‘immune’ from the virus

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Twitter flagged a post President Donald Trump made Sunday, claiming he has immunity from COVID-19 as he prepares for his return to the campaign trail.

The president insisted he is now “immune” from the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove and added to the unknowns about the president’s health.

The social media platform later flagged the post with a message above the tweet.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the message said.

Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to campaigning despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the run before Election Day.

His impending return comes after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

The president and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Though it is not exactly known when the president contracted the virus, several other White House officials, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tested positive shortly after.