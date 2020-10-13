TSA tips on flying during the COVID-19 pandemic

A passenger removes her goggles and face mask used to fend off coronavirus at the request of a TSA agent as she goes through a security checkpoint, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at JFK airport in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — As people continue to travel across the country during the pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hopes to help keeppeople safe and secure.

Federal security directors, the TSA’s top officials, gave several tips for people to follow as they arrive at airports:

Wash your hands: Wash your hands often and bring your hand sanitizer and wipes with you. TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. Since these containers exceed the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through a checkpoint, they will need to be screened separately. This will add some time to the checkpoint screening experience. Travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Jumbo containers of hand wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked luggage.

Wear a mask: Travelers are allowed and encouraged to wear masks during the security screening process, however a TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the mask to visually confirm their identity during the travel document checking process or if their mask triggers an alarm during the screening process. If travelers who don’t wear masks triggers an alarm and requires a pat down, TSA will offer that traveler a mask.

Practice social distancing: Passengers can practice social distancing throughout their security experience—in the queue, through the screening process, while collecting their items from bins and after going through the checkpoint. TSA and airports have posted signs and floor decals to help remind travelers of the importance of doing so.

Remove items from pockets: Travelers need to remove items from their pockets prior to going through a checkpoint scanner. Travelers should consider placing items into carry-on bags instead of bins to reduce touchpoints.

Put food items in clear plastic bags: It’s a best practice to pack your food items in a clear plastic bag and place that clear plastic bag into your carry-on bag. Once at the checkpoint, remove the clear bag containing food and place that bag into the bin to reduce the opportunity for cross-contamination. Food items often trigger an alarm, so instead of a TSA officer needing to open a carry-on bag to check on what triggered the alarm, removing the food reduces the likelihood of a carry-on bag needing to be searched.

Expired license is OK: If you want to use your driver’s license as your government issued ID at an airport checkpoint and if your license expired, don’t panic . If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired and you are unable to renew it at your state driver’s license agency, you can still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID one year after expiration, although some additional ID may be required along with additional screening. (When renewing your license, consider getting a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license . The new deadline for enforcement of REAL ID is October 1, 2021.)

Pack smart: It’s important to remember what items are prohibited. Travelers need to know what is in their carry-on bags and make sure there are no prohibited items inside before arriving at the checkpoint.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck™: PreCheck members continue to be eligible for expedited screening procedures, meaning they do not have to remove their shoes, belts or light jackets. They can also leave their laptops, other electronics, 3-1-1 bags or food items in their carry-on bags, thus reducing touchpoints along the way.

Prepare before you arrive: TSA also has a special coronavirus page on its website that is helpful to review before heading to the airport. The myTSA app also provides 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information on any mobile device.

Everything is cleaner: Routing cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces are conducted. Many airport authorities are also performing additional cleaning of security checkpoints and bins. Passengers who are hesitant to place their items into a bin out of concern for cross contamination can consider bringing along a plastic kitchen trash bag to place in the bottom of the bin to use as a liner before divesting their belongings on top of it.

Scan your boarding pass: Passengers can scan their own boarding pass—paper or electronic—then hold it up to the TSA officer to visually inspect it.

Follow expert guidance: Travelers are reminded to follow the CDC travel guidanc e as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19. If you recently tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, are not feeling well, have recently been exposed to a person with COVID-19 or are running a fever, please postpone your trip and rebook your flight for another time when you are feeling healthy. Many airlines have eliminated rebooking fees, making it much more convenient to ensure you can travel when you are healthy.

Those who plan to travel to tri-state area must also remember to quarantine for 14 days if they are coming from states with high infection rates.

The travel advisory applies to states that have an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people, or if 10% of the total population tests positive. Both metrics will be monitored on a rolling seven-day average.