TSA holiday travel do’s and don’ts

NEW YORK — About 50 million people usually travel for Thanksgiving. However, as a second wave of COVID-19 cases grips the country, health experts are warning against it.

The chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University said he expects the numbers to spike after the holidays.

The Transportation Security Administration is ramping up its safety protocols as they brace for a possible surge in travelers despite travel warnings and advisories.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein explained what the agency is doing to ensure safety and what you can and cannot pack into your carry-on luggages.

If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag, Farbstein said.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container when packing them at home and then removing those items from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

