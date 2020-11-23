TSA airport screenings hit new pandemic record ahead of Thanksgiving

Travelers walk toward the AirTrain to JKF International Airport on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK — More Americans traveled through airports on Sunday than they have since mid-March, despite warnings from the CDC and officials against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,047,934 air travelers on Sunday, breaking the previous pandemic record high of 1,031,505 set on Oct. 18, according to the agency.

Prior to October, the last time more than 1 million air travelers were screened was on March 16, according to TSA data.

Overall, this past weekend was the busiest airports have been since the pandemic gripped the nation in March. On Friday, 1,019,836 people were screened by the TSA and an additional 984,369 people were screened on Saturday.

The uptick in air travel comes as coronavirus cases surge across the country. The United State has recorded more than 3 million new cases of COVID-19 in November alone, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Health experts and government officials have urged Americans to forgo traveling and large gatherings this Thanksgiving, but some people say they feel they have taken enough safety precautions.

Waiting for a flight out of LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, Joshua Lewis said he was headed home to Virginia because his college doesn’t resume classes until after Christmas.

“I’ve been quarantining at college for the last two weeks and I will be quarantining for the next two weeks,” Lewis said.

Airlines have also stepped up cleaning procedures and all passengers are supposed to wear masks.

Still, the nation’s infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday he’s worried that crowding at U.S. airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the “people at airports” despite federal guidance to avoid travel “are going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

