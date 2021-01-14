Trump’s Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club’s failure to enforce Palm Beach County’s mask ordinance at its New Year’s Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.

The county sent a letter to the club’s manager on Wednesday telling him that future violations of the county’s coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to $15,000 per violation.

Video of the party shows that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor as rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed.

The club did not respond to a call seeking comment.

