Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak-Florida-Trump

FILE – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club’s failure to enforce Palm Beach County’s mask ordinance at its New Year’s Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.

The county sent a letter to the club’s manager on Wednesday telling him that future violations of the county’s coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to $15,000 per violation.

Video of the party shows that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor as rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed.

The club did not respond to a call seeking comment.

