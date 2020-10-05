Trump’s drive ‘potentially puts people at risk,’ Walter Reed doctor says

President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump faced criticism Monday after taking a ride Sunday to greet his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’s being treated for COVID-19.

The political photo-op meant as a show of strength raised questions Monday morning about how seriously the White House is taking the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump on Sunday was driven past supporters who gathered outside the military hospital in Maryland. He was seen through his SUV window wearing a face mask and waving to his supporters.

A member of his secret service detail was also in the vehicle, wearing a mask and other protective equipment.

The drive-by prompted outcry from medical experts who questioned the judgment of Trump and his doctors.

Dr. James Phillips, a non-military attending physician at Walter Reed who is not treating the president, said the stunt put everyone involved at risk.

“I have a hard time believing that without undue influence based on their chain of command that those physicians would have cleared that. Masks or no masks, being inside a vehicle that is hermetically sealed circulates virus inside and potentially puts people at risk,” Phillips said.

The White House said the drive was cleared by Trump’s medical team.

“I don’t think this was a stunt at all, I think this was President Trump showing that he’s very gracious for the hospitality they have shown him,” said Jason Miller, a senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Trump also released a video Sunday that was recorded in the hospital, saying he has learned a lot about the virus.

“I learned a lot about COVID … I get it and I understand it,” the president said.

The president’s doctors, meanwhile, said Sunday he is receiving an aggressive cocktail of medications to fight COVID-19, including a five day regime of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, an experimental antibody treatment and the steroid Dexamethasone.

But Trump’s doctors have evaded some questions about the president’s condition.

Attending physician Dr. Sean Conley, contradicting overly optimistic statements he made on Saturday, revealed on Sunday that Trump’s blood oxygen level had dropped on two occasions and that he received supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday.

Conley admitted his team had not fully disclosed the president’s concerning condition on Friday, which prompted the decision to check Trump in at Walter Reed.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness has had, didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” Conley said on Sunday.

