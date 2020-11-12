Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as coronavirus surges

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a time when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace.

Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress on developing a COVID-19 vaccine came after Election Day. Aides said the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new cases are skyrocketing and hospitals in parts of the country report their intensive care units are nearing capacity.

Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action will only worsen the effects of the virus.

Across the U.S., over 10.3 million cases have been recorded. Cases per day are now on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39.

A month ago, the U.S. was experiencing about 730 COVID-19 deaths a day. Now that’s up to 970 deaths a day.

Health experts have blamed the increase in part on the onset of cold weather and growing frustration with mask-wearing and other precautions.